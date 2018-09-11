Kylie Jenner jumps on the customisable makeup trend

Kylie Cosmetics’ new ‘Pro Palette’ features 28 eyeshadows from her various limited-edition collections. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 11 ― Kylie Jenner has dipped her toe into the customisable makeup trend with her latest beauty drop.

The makeup entrepreneur’s Kylie Cosmetics brand recently launched a brand new “Pro Palette” featuring 28 eyeshadows from her various limited-edition collections released throughout her first three years in business, as reported by Allure. She has also come up with an empty palette case for shoppers and several bundle series, for fans to mix and match their favourite shades.

“Kylie has selected her favourite shades from previously sold-out and limited edition collections, as well as must-haves from existing palettes, to give you guys the perfect selection of shimmer, matte and satin shadows!” the brand announced on Instagram, with Kylie herself adding: “Can’t wait to see what looks you guys create with my new @kyliecosmetics customisable pro palette!”

The colors range from cool neutrals, to extra sparkly metallics and with a few super vibrant shades such as hot pink and royal blue thrown in for good measure.

Customisable palettes have been on the rise lately, with Jennifer Lopez also employing the strategy as part of her “JLO X Inglot” makeup collection earlier this year, which also allowed shoppers to create their own unique, custom palettes with their favourite eyeshadow shade. And it isn’t just palettes that are getting the treatment ― just this month, fashion and beauty brand Viktor & Rolf offered fans the chance to personalize their fragrance bottles via a new “Dress Up Your Bottle” concept providing a choice of colours and accessories, while Kenneth Cole also unveiled a new “customisable fragrance” collection for men and women back in February.

The launch is the latest of several major releases for Kylie Cosmetics, including a 21st bumper collection unveiled in August, and a collaboration with influencer Jordyn Woods slated for this month. ― AFP-Relaxnews