Zuraida confirms no official meeting to discuss seat for Anwar

PKR’s Zuraida Kamaruddin says Tian Chua is not the only one who is not involved in internal party discussions regarding party MPs vacating their seats for Anwar. ― Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 11 ― PKR’s Zuraida Kamaruddin confirmed that there was no official meeting by the party leadership to discuss which seat will be vacated for party president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR women’s wing chief said PKR vice president Tian Chua was not the only one who was not involved in internal party discussions regarding party MPs vacating their seats for Anwar.

“It is not only Tian Chua, I wasn’t there too... as I have said, as far as I know, there was no official party meeting to discuss this,” she said at a press conference after a work visit to the Penang Fire and Rescue Department headquarters in Batu Kawan here.

She stressed that the party central executive committee did not meet to discuss this.

“As a leader in this party, I would like to propose that a proper and official meeting be held to discuss and list the seats with minimal risks for Anwar before deciding,” she said.

When asked if she knew which seat Anwar is considering, she quipped that “only the ‘secret society’ knows, I don’t know.”

She was referring to Chua’s tweet yesterday asking if PKR is a democratic party or a secret society as he was not involved in party internal discussions on the seat for Anwar.

Zuraida added that she did not know about any “secret society” meetings as she was not part of it.

Party vice president Rafizi Ramli had responded to Chua's tweet saying that there were some things discussed between Anwar, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and himself, and that Chua may not have been informed about everything discussed.

The party is yet to reveal which seat will be vacated for Anwar but it was reported that he will not be contesting in Pandan, Penang or Kedah.