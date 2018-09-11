Cops identify victims of bridge collapse in Serdang

Rescue personnel said the victims were buried under the earth and tar from the collapsed bridge . — Picture via Facebook/DTTB

BANDAR BAHARU, Sept 11 ― The police have identified the two teenagers who were killed when buried under rubble of a bridge-collapse near Taman Serdang near here last night.

Bandar Baharu police chief DSP Barudin Wariso identified them as Muhammad Haikal Hakimi Mohd Noor, who was riding pillion on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle and the motorcyclist, Mohamad Haziq Ishak, both 17.

He said Muhammad Haikal was a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Serdang Baru, Serdang, while Mohamad Haziq was a shop assistant.

“They were heading to Taman Serdang from Pekan Serdang and fell into the rubble,” he said when met at the location of the bridge collapse.

He said their bodies were found at 12.15am and 12.30am today, respectively, and were then sent to the Bandar Baharu police station for identification by family members before they were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Serdang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faiz Helmi, who led the search and rescue operation, said the victims were found near each other with the motorcycle on top of their legs.

He said it took time to pull up the victims as they were buried under the earth and tar from the collapsed bridge .

“We had to remove the objects and rubble first,” he added. ― Bernama