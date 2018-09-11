Body of drowned teen found

The search and rescue team, led by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, has expanded the search area to around six nautical square miles near Kota Tinggi today. — Pictures courtesy of MMEA

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 11 — The body of one of two drowning victims at Pantai Batu Layar near here was discovered early this morning.

The body of Muhammad Norhakimi Rehab, 18, who was wearing a blue shirt, was found by search and rescue (SAR) personnel at 5.50am about 500 meters from the Carilamat Forward Base here.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Captain (maritime) Sanifah Yusof said today’s SAR operation comprised personnel from MMEA, marine police, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Civil Defence Force.

“The SAR team came across the victim’s body after they conducted a search around the coast when the tide was low.

“The victim's body was then taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital after his identity was confirmed by the victim's family,” he said in a statement today.

Sanifah said the search for the other 19-year-old male victim, Noor Rahimi Fithri Ismail, was still ongoing.

He said the SAR team will continue with operations and have expanded the search area to around six nautical square miles.

Yesterday, Muhammad Norhakimi and Noor Rahimi were believed to have drowned after going to the beach at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, Sanifah reminded the public to call 999 or the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) at 07-2219231 for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to provide immediate emergency assistance in the event of an emergency at sea.

“People are also advised to be more cautious due to uncertain weather conditions and to take the necessary measures when on the beach or at sea," he said.