Melaka wushu exponents grab first Sukma gold

Si Shin Peng in action during the men’s Jianshu event at 19th Malaysian Games held in Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng, September 11, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

GOPENG, Sept 11 ― Melaka Wushu athletes secured the first gold medal in the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) Perak this morning.

Si Shin Peng won first place in the men’s Jianshu event, while Tammy Tan Hui Ling emerged as the champion for the same event in the women’s category, which was held at the Kolej Matrikulasi Gopeng here.

Si collected 9.48 points, beating Sarawak’s Elvic Bong Qian Zheng, who took the silver medal with 9.40 points and Terengganu’s Mohamad Afiq Danial Mohd Firdaus Chua, who took the bronze medal with 9.38.

However, his fellow teammate, Ang Qi Yue, who won the gold medal at the World Junior Championship in the boys' Qiangshu in Brazil two months ago, failed to deliver any medal in the event.

Meanwhile, Tan collected 9.44 points beating, Sarawak’s Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern, who took the silver medal with 9.40 points and Perlis’ Wong Kai Xin, who took the bronze medal with 9.34 points.