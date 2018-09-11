Cardi B gets her own lipstick, courtesy of Tom Ford

‘Boys And Girls’ by Tom Ford. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 11 ― The rapper has inspired a new lipstick by prestige beauty mogul Tom Ford, which was unveiled over the weekend during New York Fashion Week.

The lipstick is part of Tom Ford Beauty’s “Boys And Girls” collection, which features hues inspired by celebrities and friends of the designer. Other muses include Kaia Gerber and Drake, but the “Cardi” is one of the most eye-catching additions yet, coming in the form of a richly-pigmented royal blue shade with a glittering finish. The clutch-sized product comes in Ford’s signature white and gold monogrammed casing.

In response to the move, the rapper took to Instagram to thank the beauty brand, adding the cryptic message: “So excited for this and what’s to come!!” Could a makeup collaboration be in the works?

It is turning out to be a big year for Cardi, who gave birth to her daughter this summer. The lipstick marks her first big beauty move, although the star is reportedly working on a clothing line, in partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova. She previously hinted at the project back in April, telling Apple Music Beats 1 that she was preparing to launch “a little something-something” with the brand this fall.

Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week last Thursday, with a ready-to-wear show starring supermodels Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls.

The Tom Ford Beauty “Cardi” lipstick is now available from https://www.tomford.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews