Being single good for my career, says actress Zahirah MacWilson

PETALING JAYA, Sept 11 — Actress Zahirah MacWilson said not being in a romantic relationship has given her the freedom to develop her career.

“Without love, I’m more focused on my career,” she told Berita Harian.

Zahirah, the daughter of actor and former TV3 news presenter Zainol Macwilson, said this year, her main focus is herself.

“This year, everything is about me — getting to know myself, loving myself and working towards being better,” she told the Malay-language news outlet.

The Jangan Benci Cintaku actress admitted she was previously embroiled in various controversies to the extent of her personal life eclipsing her artistic talents.

“But I look at all that as obstacles I have to overcome before I reach a comfortable place. I know I’m not that great at acting and my Bahasa Malaysia has an accent,” said the Malay-Australian woman.

“All that has made me grow and I’ve learned a lot from past mistakes.”

The Anugerah Bintang Popular BH (ABPBH) 31 Popular TV Actress nominee confessed that she was so in love to the point where she did not prioritise her acting career.

“I used to think it was easy and thought offers will come in.

“I didn’t try my hardest in the acting industry because I was in love but I think this is normal and it happens to anyone, not just artistes,” the 23-year-old said.

Zahirah said she never blamed anyone for her breakup with actor Zul Ariffin earlier this year.

“No one’s to blame, including fate for the breakup it’s normal for young people.”

She added that after three years of devoting herself to the art world, it was time to get on the right track.

“In my first two years, I was still learning a lot because my skills weren’t that good, I was very stiff.

“Little by little, I tried improving my weaknesses but I admit I still have a long way to go,” she said.