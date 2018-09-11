Brandon Maxwell hooks up with MAC Cosmetics

The four-piece ‘Dot’s Dots’ eyeshadow palette from Brandon Maxwell. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 11 ― Brandon Maxwell is the latest fashion designer to be snapped up by MAC Cosmetics.

The creative has teamed up with the beauty giant on a makeup collection that was unveiled during his Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear show at New York Fashion Week over the weekend.

Inspired by his hometown in Texas ― a theme that also underpinned his latest fashion collection ― the makeup series focuses heavily on sundrenched, desert-like hues such as soft pinks, burnt oranges and sandy beiges. It comprises a four-piece “Dot’s Dots” eyeshadow palette, two “Lip Glass” glosses and two lipsticks in compelling matte shades of siren red and rusty red.

“MAC has supported Maxwell since the beginning, sharing his passion for artistry and community empowerment,” reads a statement on the MAC website. “Our partnership started before the launch of his eponymous label, when he styled for MAC photo shoots.”

Maxwell, who founded his luxury fashion label in 2015, is the latest in a string of high-end designers recruited by MAC. The brand has also just released a collection with New York design duo The Blonds, and earlier this year it released a playful panda-themed beauty collection with fashion designer Nicola Formichetti, former artistic director of Diesel and the co-founder of the luxury streetwear label Nicopanda. A music-themed makeup series created in partnership with star designer Jeremy Scott was also a hit when it launched back in February. ― AFP-Relaxnews