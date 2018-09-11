The 1975 reveals album track listing plus UK arena tour (VIDEO)

LONDON, Sept 11 ― With their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships expected out this fall, the 1975 has revealed the LP's track listing and revealed they'll be hitting a string of UK arenas in support of its release.
The band shared the track listing on Twitter via a visual of the album's sparse cover art.
The tracks are as follows:
The 1975
Give Yourself A Try
Tootimetootimetootime
How To Draw / Petrichor
Love It If We Made It
Be My Mistake
Sincerity Is Scary
I Like America & America Likes Me
The Man Who Married A Robot / Love Theme
Inside Your Mind
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
Surrounded By Heads And Bodies
Mine
I Couldn't Be More In Love
I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
The band likewise revealed plans for a tour of arenas in the UK and Ireland that runs January 9-25, with shows scheduled in Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester and elsewhere. Tickets will be available September 21, with those who pre-order the album granted advance ticket access.
While the band has yet to broadly announce the album's release date, a poster at Reading and Leeds this summer suggested it is slated to drop November 30. ― AFP-Relaxnews