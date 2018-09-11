The 1975 reveals album track listing plus UK arena tour (VIDEO)

Matthew Healy of English rock band The 1975 performs on the Main Stage on the third day of the TRNSMT music Festival on Glasgow Green, in Glasgow on July 9, 2017. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 11 ― With their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships expected out this fall, the 1975 has revealed the LP's track listing and revealed they'll be hitting a string of UK arenas in support of its release.

The band shared the track listing on Twitter via a visual of the album's sparse cover art.

// A B R I E F I N Q U I R Y I N T O O N L I N E R E L A T I O N S H I P S – 3 0 T H N O V E M B E R - P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/tmjlHBzB3r pic.twitter.com/zrCmqkWxqr — The 1975 (@the1975) September 10, 2018

The tracks are as follows:

The 1975

Give Yourself A Try

Tootimetootimetootime

How To Draw / Petrichor

Love It If We Made It

Be My Mistake

Sincerity Is Scary

I Like America & America Likes Me

The Man Who Married A Robot / Love Theme

Inside Your Mind

It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)

Surrounded By Heads And Bodies

Mine

I Couldn't Be More In Love

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

The band likewise revealed plans for a tour of arenas in the UK and Ireland that runs January 9-25, with shows scheduled in Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester and elsewhere. Tickets will be available September 21, with those who pre-order the album granted advance ticket access.

// U K & I R E L A N D T O U R – P R E O R D E R A L B U M F O R P R E S A L E C O D E // L O V E https://t.co/tmjlHBzB3r pic.twitter.com/sHUI7M2kFu — The 1975 (@the1975) September 10, 2018

While the band has yet to broadly announce the album's release date, a poster at Reading and Leeds this summer suggested it is slated to drop November 30. ― AFP-Relaxnews