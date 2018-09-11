How to Dress Well announces new album 'The Anteroom'

How to Dress Well is releasing ‘The Anteroom’ in October. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 ― US singer-songwriter Tom Krell aka How to Dress Well has announced his latest album The Anteroom will drop next month, and a new track and video have just been released.

Newly shared track Nonkilling 6 | Hunger will be the album's first single, and it comes accompanied by a frenetic, strobe-lit video with viewer discretion advised for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

The track follows on from Vacant Boat (shred) | Nonkilling 1 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1, which was the artist's first new original music since 2016 when it dropped in July and which appears on the track listing for the newly announced LP.

The full track listing follows:

01 Humans Disguised As Animals | Nonkilling 1

02 Body Fat

03 “False Skull 7”

04 Nonkilling 3 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1

05 Vacant Boat

06 Nonkilling 13 | Ceiling for the Sky

07 A Memory, The Spinning of a Body | Nonkilling 2

08 Nonkilling 6 | Hunger

09 July 13 No Hope No Pain

10 Love Means Taking Action

11 Brutal | False Skull 5

12 False Skull 12

13 Nothing

Out on October 19, The Anteroom will be How to Dress Well's first album following 2016's Care.

In July Krell announced plans for a world tour that kicks off on October 15 in London, visiting a number of European venues through October 30, then picking up in mid-November with a string of North American shows running through December 4. ― AFP-Relaxnews