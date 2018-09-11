Charlotte Le Bon, Alex Pettyfer join sci-fi 'Warning'

Charlotte Le Bon is seen here at a Christian Dior photo-call in Paris February 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 ― With music video director Agata Alexander at the helm, Alex Pettyfer and Charlotte Le Bon are the latest actors to join her feature film debut Warning.

Ahead of a year-end start to filming on location in Romania, the English star of Alex Rider movie Stormbreaker and YA fiction adaptation I Am Number Four, Alex Pettyfer, is joining Warning alongside Charlotte Le Bon of The Promise and The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Warning is the first feature film from Agata Alexander, who made her name as a music video director, racking up repeat collaborations with dance musicians Destructo and Dillon Francis as well as Destructo's US music festival brand Hard.

Alexander co-wrote the script, and the movie is said to explore themes of loneliness, death and meaning through an anthology of interwoven stories.

Former Pop Will Eat Itself frontman Clint Mansell is scoring the film, as he did for Black Swan, The Fountain, Requiem for a Dream and others.

Pettyfer and Le Bon were announced following cast news confirming James D'Arcy (Homeland season 7, Dunkirk), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, BlacKkKlansman), and Mena Massoud (TV series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) for the project. ― AFP-Relaxnews