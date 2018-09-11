Plantronics new headsets let in right sounds wherever you are

Plantronics unveil eight new headsets. — Picture courtesy of Plantronics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 — Audio equipment manufacturer Plantronics has revealed not one or two but eight new headphones, aimed at sports fanatics, avid travellers and die-hard gamers.

Set to release in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season, Plantronics' new models are additions to three of its existing lines — BackBeat FIT, BackBeat Go and RIG PRO.

The BackBeat FIT 3100 (US$149.99 or RM622.53) is a truly wireless headset, like Airpods for example, which are designed to hold comfortably, no matter the activity, as well as allow in some ambient noise. This is the latest trend for audio manufacturers, as consumers want to be able to hear some sounds, including announcements at an airport, phone calls or approaching traffic.

The BackBeat FIT 2100 (US$99.99) is the latest revamped version of the original BackBeat Fit, wireless headphones with ear-tips that are to rest in the ear rather than be pushed firmly in. The new version is more sweat- and waterproof, with more ways to control the volume and music through touches and taps; the 2100 is another pick for sporty types.

BackBeat FIT 350 (US$79.99) are a more affordable sports headset, featuring similar sound and design to the lightweight headset Backbeat Fit 300, but this time featuring earloops for better support on-the-run.

The BackBeat GO 410 (US$129.99) and BackBeat GO 810 (US$149.99) are flexible ‘neck-buds' — earbuds on a necklace — aimed at frequent travellers. Featuring Active Noise Cancelling and up to 12 hours (GO 410) or 20 hours (GO 810) of extended battery, they'll drown out engine sounds and play a few flicks on those long flights. Lightweight and sweat-resistant, these can also be used for sport.

The gaming line includes three new models -— - Plantronics RIG 300, RIG 400 PRO and RIG 500 PRO. Prices vary from US$39.99 for a RIG 300 for use with Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows 10 to US$149.99 for a RIG 500 PRO Esports Edition. — AFP-Relaxnews