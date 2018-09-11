Emily Ratajkowski smolders in seductive Paco Rabanne fragrance campaign

Emily Ratajkowski fronts the new Paco Rabanne women's fragrance, 'Pure XS For Her.' — Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

NEW YORK, Sept 11 — Paco Rabanne has unveiled a new women's fragrance, “Pure XS For Her,” fronted by American model Emily Ratajkowski, who brings this sensual and seductive scent to life.

Almost six months after revealing Emily Ratajkowski as its latest brand ambassador, the Paco Rabanne fragrance division has unveiled the fruit of this irresistible partnership. Indeed, a video and a still image shared via social media show the model at her sexiest and most seductive.

The picture shows Emily Ratajkowski posing almost naked in a vintage red armchair, her crossed arms strategically positioned across her chest. The “Pure XS For Her” fragrance features at her side, in a bottle that fades from dark to light pink and is finished with a snake winding around its neck. The picture has a super sexy vibe, capturing the essence of this seductive scent.

The video follows the same lines as the “Pure XS” men's fragrance ad, fronted by Francisco Henriques. In the “For Her” version, Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking with a determined stride, turning heads as she goes. Oozing irresistible charm, the model soon finds herself pursued by various enamoured suitors.

Known for her sexy social media snaps, Emily Ratajkowski needs no introduction. She is a Kérastase brand ambassador and has fronted ads for DKNY, The Kooples and Replay in recent seasons. — AFP-Relaxnews