S&P, Nasdaq edge higher after recent losses but Apple drags

The Amazon.com logo and stock price information is seen on screens at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 11 — US stocks mostly edged higher yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple kept gains in check.

The Dow fell, with Travelers down 1.9 per cent. Hurricane Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday, the National Hurricane Center warned of the Category 4 storm bearing down on the US east coast.

UnitedHealth shares also weighed on the Dow. The stock fell 3.2 per cent after a Citigroup downgrade.

Apple shares dropped 1.3 per cent, weighing on the three major indexes. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from losses last week.

“People are trying to test the waters after the selling last week,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was ready to levy additional taxes on practically all Chinese imports, threatening duties on US$267 billion (RM1.11 trillion) of goods over and above planned tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese products.

China said it will respond if Washington takes any new steps on trade. Also, Apple last week said a “wide range” of its products would be hit, although it did not mention the iPhone.

At the same time, investors are optimistic about US economic data and forecasts for earnings.

“Fundamentals appear to be in place to support share prices,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management in Boston. “Economic numbers continue to be positive, and the outlook for earnings is positive.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 25,857.07, the S&P 500 gained 5.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,877.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.62 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 7,924.16.

Investors await the release of consumer price index data this week.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to unveil tax cuts this week, intended to augment Trump's 2017 tax overhaul that added US$1.5 trillion to the federal deficit through permanent tax cuts for US companies.

Shares of United Rentals rose 5.0 per cent after the company said it was buying privately held equipment rental firm BlueLine Rental.

Among other gainers, Nike rose 2.2 per cent after a report said the footwear maker's Labour Day sales rose, easing concerns about the hit to demand after the Colin Kaepernick advertisement.

Tesla gained 8.5 per cent after brokerages Baird and Bernstein said the electric carmaker was on track to be profitable and cash-flow positive in the second half of the year.

Alibaba dropped 3.7 per cent after the company said Jack Ma will step down as chairman in one year, passing on the reins to trusted lieutenant Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 111 new highs and 68 new lows.

About 5.6 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges. That compares with the 6.1 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data. — Reuters