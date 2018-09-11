Johor and Terengganu footballers trade punches in Sukma match

Johor and Terengganu players fighting with each other during their Sukma match, September 10, 2018. — YouTube screengrab

IPOH, Sep 10 — Malaysian sports suffered yet again another embarrassment after a fight broke out between Johor and Terengganu in the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) Perak today.

Johor and Terengganu from Group B men’s football event played their second match at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Tanjung Malim this evening.

However, the game was interrupted in the second half after players from both teams started pushing each other and throwing punches and kicks.

It was unclear what sparked the fight.

Goals from Mohammad Ridzuan Mohd Razali, and Muhammad Izzan Syahmi had put Terengganu ahead in the match.

Johor closed the gap via Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin in the 65 minutes. However, it was not enough for them to earn any points in the match.

With the defeat, Johor’s chances to qualify for the next round is almost impossible as they lost in their opener against Kuala Lumpur last Friday.