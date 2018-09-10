Ambrin Buang says ready to be witness in 1MDB reinvestigation

Chairman of Financial Governance and Procurement Taskforce, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Sept 10 — Former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang has expressed his willingness to be a witness in the reinvestigation of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Ambrin, who was appointed as the chairman of the Special Investigation Committee on Governance, Procurement and Finance in the Ministry of Finance, said he would give his full cooperation on the case.

“We have the reports (Report of the Auditor-General) that had also been used as the basis for further investigations (1MDB scandals). If the government brings the case to court and I am called to be a witness, I will cooperate,” he said when met after the Selangor Maal Hijrah 2018/1440 celebrations here tonight.

Earlier at the event, Ambrin received the Selangor Tokoh Maal Hijrah award from Tengku Laksamana of Selangor, Tengku Sulaiman Shah.

In August, the Dewan Rakyat had unanimously approved a motion to allow the Auditor-General and the Public Accounts Committee to reopen investigations into the scandal of MDB and its related companies.

The motion was tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng who proposed an investigation be conducted to restore the dignity of the Dewan Rakyat and that all relevant information be disclosed to the public. — Bernama