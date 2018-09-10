Penang cops rubbish human organ syndicate kidnap-murder rumours

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 10 — Penang police have denied finding the bodies of two women believed to be kidnap victims at a petrol station here as claimed on Facebook several days ago.

Penang Chief Police Officer Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said news of the discovery of the bodies were untrue and had been circulating since May 2014.

“I am denying the false news about the discovery of the bodies of two women who were kidnapped, it is untrue and was spread by irresponsible people who want to cause restlessness among the people,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised the public not to be easily duped and influenced by false news like this.

Thaiveegan also urged the public to stop spreading unverified stories and news through the social media as this could threaten public peace and harmony.

For several days now, the social media circulated news of a woman and her friend who were said to have stopped at the petrol station before a man said to be from a syndicate entered their car and abducted them.

The bodies of the women were said to be found later in Penang with various organs missing as the syndicate was involved in selling organs.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said a woman was detained to help in the investigations into a case where an Indian national was seriously injured after he was hit with a hammer in an incident at Jalan Kapitan Keling, here yesterday has been remanded five days.

The woman, 45, the victim’s former girlfriend, 24, was believed to have committed the offence when the victim, 24, refused to give her money after they split two weeks ago.

“The woman became angry when the victim ended their relationship. The man is being treated at the Penang Hospital and according to doctors, his condition could lead to death as he suffered internal brain haemorrhage,” Che Zaimani said.

In the incident at 4 am yesterday, the victim, a cashier at a convenience store, suffered serious injury in the head after the woman attacked him with a hammer while he was working at the business premises. — Bernama