Agong attends national-level Maal Hijrah celebrations

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa chat during the national-level Maal Hijrah 2018/1440 Hijrah celebrations at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan in Kuala Lumpur September 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attended the national-level Maal Hijrah 2018/1440 Hijrah celebrations at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan here tonight.

His arrival at 6.50pm was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

The event began with the Chief Imam of Masjid Putra, Datuk Abdul Manaf Mat reciting the end-of-the-year 1439 Hijrah and the beginning-of-1440 Hijrah doa, before leading the Maghrib prayers, followed by a recital of special doa and Isyak prayers.

In his speech, Mujahid said the theme for the Maal Hijrah celebrations this year was ‘Menyantuni Umat Membawa Rahmat’ which carries an important message of sharing noble values.

About 10,000 people attended the event which was preceded by a special Maal Hijrah discussion telecast live on RTM1. — Bernama