Wall Street higher as tax cut hopes keep trade war fears at bay

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — US stock indexes were higher today, boosted by the consumer discretionary sector and as hopes for a new round of tax cuts overshadowed fears of an escalation in the Sino-US trade war.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives plan to unveil a fresh round of tax cuts this week, hoping to draw a sharp contrast between themselves and Democrats ahead of the November 6 congressional elections.

Dubbed “Tax Reform 2.0”, the package is intended to augment Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul, which added US$1.5 trillion (RM6.22 trillion) to the federal deficit through permanent tax cuts for US companies.

“There is definitely a sense that Congress is going to get these tax cuts implemented before the end of this month and the positivity around that could be pushing the markets higher,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Despite all the trade tensions there’s still general optimism because the full effect of the previous tax cuts haven’t been seen yet.”

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher and boosted the consumer discretionary sector which gained 0.51 per cent helped by gains in shares of Nike.

The energy stocks followed, with a 0.83 per cent rise as oil prices climbed after US drilling stalled and investors anticipated lower supply once new US sanctions against Iran’s crude exports kick in from November.

The trade-sensitive industrial sector was up 0.74 per cent.

At 9:56am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82.62 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 25,999.16, the S&P 500 was up 12.15 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,883.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 15.36 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 7,917.90.

On Friday, Trump said he was ready to levy additional taxes on practically all Chinese imports, threatening duties on US$267 billion of goods over and above planned tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese products. China said it will respond if Washington takes any new steps on trade.

Apple dropped 1.4 per cent. The stock had dropped on Friday after the company said a “wide range” of products would be hit by the proposed tariffs, although it did not mention the iPhone.

Nike edged up 2.1 per cent after Wedbush said it sees scope for higher sales growth and margin expansion at the world’s largest footwear maker.

Amazon.com climbed 0.3 per cent after Wells Fargo raised its price target for the e-commerce giant’s shares saying the company will become the No.1 seller of apparel in the US this year.

Tesla rose 3.7 per cent after brokerage Baird named the electric carmaker’s stock its “fresh pick”, saying strong fundamentals could drive shares higher ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings.

Alibaba dropped 1.4 per cent after the company said Jack Ma will step down as chairman in one year, passing on the reins to trusted lieutenant, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.86-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 19 new lows. — Reuters