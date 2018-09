New York state’s Department of Financial Services approved Gemini Trust Company’s and Paxos Trust Company’s dollar-linked digital currencies. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — Bitcoin briefly climbed above US$6,300 (RM26,140) today after New York state’s Department of Financial Services approved Gemini Trust Company’s and Paxos Trust Company’s dollar-linked digital currencies, the first stablecoins to get the nod from the regulator.

At 9:24am (1324 GMT), the world’s biggest and best-known virtual currency was up 0.58 per cent at US$6,268.50 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. — Reuters