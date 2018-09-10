Missing climber on Gunung Gua Rimau found safe

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — A male climber who was reported missing while trekking down Gunung Gua Rimau, near Kluang, on Saturday evening has been found safe this afternoon by a search-and-rescue (SAR) team.

Mohd Nizam Ahmad Ansar, 29, was found at 2.45pm today, not far from where he was reported missing.

SAR Operations Chief Inspector Mohd Adzhan Mat said the victim was found safe but tired after he was reported missing for more than 48 hours.

“He was found not far from the location he went missing and it is understood that after he lost his way, he decided to look for the nearest river and followed it before coming across the SAR team.

“The SAR operations which included 80 people from various organisations including the police, fire brigade, Forestry Department and the Kluang Municipal Council, was stopped this afternoon,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim has been sent to the Kluang Hospital for follow-up treatment.

In the incident on Saturday, Nizam who is from Kota Tinggi, Johor was reported lost by a group of climbers who were his officemates while descending from the peak of Gunung Gua Rimau at 2pm.

It was reported that he was still with the group about 45 minutes from the stop at the base of the mountain.

However, he was reported missing when the climbers arrived at the bottom of the mountain at about 5pm.

A report of his disappearance was made yesterday evening, before the SAR operations was mobilised. — Bernama