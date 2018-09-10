Injured Alli out of England friendly with Swiss

File picture shows England's Dele Alli celebrating after he scores the second goal against Sweden July 7, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 10 — England midfielder Dele Alli will miss tomorrow’s friendly in Leicester with Switzerland because of a minor muscle strain, the Football Association announced today.

The 22-year-old Tottenham Hotspur star suffered the injury in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League.

Alli may not have played for the World Cup semi-finalists in any case as England manager Gareth Southgate is believed to be set on making radical changes to the starting line-up against a side that reached the last 16 of the World Cup.

Southgate — who would become the first England manager to suffer four successive defeats if the Swiss prevail — is not calling up a replacement for Alli having already bolstered his squad with uncapped young Leicester City duo, defender Ben Chilwell and winger Demerai Gray. — AFP