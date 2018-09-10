Terengganu Pakatan denies opposing caning of lesbians

Terengganu Pakatan Harapan chairman Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah holds examples of the fake claims during a press conference in Kuala Terengganu September 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 10 — Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) regrets the actions of certain irresponsible parties which spread lies that it opposed the caning sentence executed on a lesbian couple on September 3.

Terengganu PH chairman Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said on the day the sentence was carried out, a fake flyer was posted on the cars outside the court compounds.

“The flyer contained a statement said to be from Pakatan Harapan Headquarters which stated that the sentence was a form of prosecution on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community whereas our stand is clear, to support and abide by the laws which have been passed by the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly.

“It is clear that the lies are intended to create hatred and anger among the people towards PH. This is a concerted and planned effort to slander Terengganu PH,” he said in a press conference here today.

Raja Bahrin, who is also deputy minister of housing and local government, said the secretary of Terengganu Amanah, Zulkifli Ali, has lodged a report at the Dungun Police Headquarters on September 5 for the police to investigate the matter.

“This is the second time that Terengganu PH has been the victim of slander when a photograph (of Zulkifli and several other people) at the Dungun Police Headquarters was uploaded on to Facebook that they were there to lodge a police report on the caning of the the lesbian couple, while it was actually about the fake flyers.

“The man’s posting on Facebook was shared by several people and it went viral on several Facebook pages as well on WhatsApp, giving a bad impression of Terengganu PH,” he said.

In connection to this, another police report was lodged on September 6 at Dungun Police Headquarters and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to track down the people connected to spreading the Facebook posting. — Bernama