Deputy home minister’s ex-aide arrested for insulting woman’s modesty

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s former aide filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Iqbal Ikhwandy

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The sacked aide of Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman was arrested this afternoon by police for insulting a woman’s modesty after he was caught filming up her skirt on CCTV last Saturday.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy told Malay Mail that the 47-year-old man was arrested this afternoon at a shopping mall in Dutamas.

“He was picked up at around 1pm for questioning, where we will detain him for 24 hours first before applying for a remand order if needed,” he said.

This follows a statement from City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirming that the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of the person.

Mazlan had earlier said the suspected voyeur was also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour, which carries a fine of RM100.

A short video clip — showing a man dressed in a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt repositioning himself to sit closer to a woman optometrist dressed in a black dress while she was performing a check-up on another man — went viral on social media yesterday.

During the check-up, the man could be seen holding a smartphone in his left hand and putting it below the woman’s black skirt.

The footage also showed the man looking up at the ceiling at certain points.

Police received a report from the victim, said to be in her 30s, on Saturday after she saw the CCTV footage.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has since publicly disclosed that the man in the CCTV footage was his aide, adding that he sacked the latter within 24 hours of seeing the clip.

The deputy minister expressed disgust and apologised for the incident, saying he does not tolerate or condone such acts.