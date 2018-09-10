New York Fashion Week gets creative with catwalk beauty

A model presents creations from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York September 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — New York Fashion Week got into its stride over the weekend, with multiple designers getting creative with their catwalk beauty looks. Here are some of the highlights.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford put a colourful spin on the smokey eye with a look that blended shimmery eyeshadows in plum, eggplant and rich bronze hues. A dab of bright pink and gold opened up the eye at the inner corner.

Monse

A dewy, picture-perfect complexion was the focal point of the beauty look at Monse, accompanied by a slick of clear lip gloss and soft, beachy waves.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung opted for a dark, smokey eye shot through with a strike of bold white liner for an abstract catwalk look. Lit-from-within skin and natural lips toned down the vibe.

The Blonds

Lacquered black lipstick, purple winged liner and gold glitter were all on the menu at The Blonds, where the wicked look perfectly matched the brand’s fashion collaboration with Disney’s Villains. The makeup look was created by MAC Cosmetics, in honour of the duo’s recent joint beauty collection.

Rodarte

Vivid eyeshadow, bright red lips and tousled, layered hairstyle woven with fresh roses made for one of the most arresting looks of the weekend at Rodarte. — AFP-Relaxnews