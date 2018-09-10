Guan Eng welcomes Singapore’s move to return 1MDB funds

Earlier today, Singapore private law firm Tan, Rajah and Cheah, acting as solicitors for the Malaysian government, 1MDB and SRC International, said the monies recovered were in various currencies. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he welcomed the move by the Singapore State Courts to return to Malaysia monies totalling S$15.3 million (RM45.9 million) that were misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“After all, the sum of these monies is only a tip of the iceberg to be returned relating to 1MDB and I hope this is the beginning of more to come,” he said in a statement today.

Lim also expressed gratitude to Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas for the latter’s efforts, which were now bearing fruit.

Earlier today, Singapore private law firm Tan, Rajah and Cheah — acting as solicitors for the Malaysian government, 1MDB and SRC International — said the monies recovered were in various currencies.

The firm said that the monies were being transferred to a special 1MDB recovery bank account in Kuala Lumpur and that efforts to recover other misappropriated assets were ongoing.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has also been charged with criminal breach of trust, money laundering and power abuse in connection with some RM42 million missing from 1MDB former unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

A former close associate, Penang-born Low Taek Jho ― better known as Jho Low ― and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, have also been charged with money laundering in absentia over the scandal.