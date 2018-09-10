Teens try to guess music from the 90’s (VIDEO)

A group of teens to guess popular songs from the 90s in this new video from popular YouTube channel React.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another dose of “can you guess” videos and they challenge another group of teens to guess popular songs from the 90s.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

The teens had a pretty hard time this round trying to guess the songs and some of them included Santeria by Sublime, That’s The Way Love Goes by Janet Jackson, I Need To Know by Marc Anthony and more.

Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.