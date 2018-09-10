PAS ready to face Anwar if he decides to run in Pandan

Iskandar’s statement came in light of rumours that Dr Wan Azizah will be vacating her Pandan seat in favour of Anwar. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — PAS vice-president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad said his party is ready to face a by-election in the Pandan constituency, should the seat be relinquished to pave the way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s return to Parliament.

In a statement today, Iskandar said the PAS election machinery in Pandan had been told to prepare for a possible by-election.

“The election machinery in Pandan at all levels has been directed to be prepared for a possible PRK P.100 (Pandan by-election) in the near future.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all for your cooperation,” he said.

Iskandar’s statement came in light of rumours that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will be vacating her Pandan seat to allow Anwar to contest the constituency and return to Parliament.

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party will announce the seat that will be contested by Anwar as soon as the incoming PKR president returns from his trip to Hong Kong, this Wednesday.

Saifuddin also confirmed that the seat to be contested by Anwar would not be a seat from the northern states of the peninsula as reported by local newspapers, which he described as speculation.

He called on the public not to believe gossip and stressed that any announcements must come from him, as the party’s secretary-general.