SNS Network and Xiaomi open first Mi Store in Perak

SNS Network Managing Director Ko Yun Hung officiates the first Mi Store in Perak, which is located on the second floor in Ipoh Parade. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 10 — SNS Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd together with China-based electrical manufacturing giant Xiaomi opened the first Mi Store in Perak today.

The lifestyle concept store, housed in Ipoh Parade here, offers a close look at the wide array of Xiaomi products including smartphones and appliances for the smarthomes.

The newly launched Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which features a liquid cooling system and is ideal for gaming, drew everyone’s eyes during the store opening.

Among the other smartphones displayed at the store at its opening were the Redmi 5 Plus, Mi A1, Redmi Note 5, and the Mi Mix 2.

The store also exhibited the Mi Smart Kettle, Mi Electric Toothbrush, Mi Automatic Umbrella and Mi Smart Cooker.

If you’ve been lusting after their products only seen before in magazines, you now have the change to touch and feel them before making a purchase.

Ong Chee Keat and Tan Chia Li were among the first customers to step inside the first Mi Store in Ipoh Parade. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

If you buy now, you can even get up to 50 per cent discounts on selected item in conjunction with the opening. However, stocks are limited.

SNS Network Managing Director Ko Yun Hung said the Ipoh store provides an opportunity for customers to try and test out Xiaomi products.

“Xiaomi products are in the Malaysian market for some years, but people usually buy this product via internet. They could not experience the product before buying it.

“With the availability of Mi Store, they could now look and try this product before buying it,” he told Malay Mail when met at newly launched Mi Store here.

The queue outside the newly launched Mi Store in Ipoh Parade. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

Ko said Xiaomi is not only about smartphones, but about taking technology forward and using it more efficiently to manage their daily lives and at a far more affordable price to most people.

“For example, the Mi Smart Cooker. People can cook the rice at home while they are at work by operating it via the smartphone. It saves time and effort.

“Other brands also offer such devices, but Xiaomi’s products are more affordable,” he said.

Ko also added he was overwhelmed with the presence of a large of crowd, as customers started to queuing up as early as 8am.

Ong Chee Keat, 20, a student from Universiti Malaya, who was the first customer to step into the Mi Store said that he bought a Mi City Backpack and Mi Band 2.

“I’m excited to be the first customer and I was queuing up for about three hours. But, it’s all worth it as I saved half the price for both the products. Definitely a good deal,” he said.

SNS Network Managing Director Ko Yun Hung holds the Mi Smart Cooker. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

Tan Chia Li, 36, who came as early as 8.05am, said that she bought a Redmi 5 Plus smartphone for her mother.

“The smartphone has a lot of good features and the price is affordable as well. This would be a perfect surprise for my mother,” she said.

Meanwhile, a group of Mi product fans came all the way from Taiwan to support the launching of the store.

One of the participants, Alex Tan, 24, said that it is good that Xiaomi had opened stores in the country as the products now comes with Mi Malaysian warranty.

“It will help customers to seek assistance from the store if they have any problem with their Xiaomi devices,” he said.