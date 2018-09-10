Kit Siang demands Umno, MCA apologise for ‘aiding and abetting Najib’ in 1MDB scandal

Lim said failure to apologise will only prove that both Umno and MCA are incapable of reform to become an honest and constructive opposition party. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Umno and MCA leaders should offer a public apology for their support of Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal if they want to be seen as reformed parties, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP’s call for a public apology came on the heels of a Singapore court ruling earlier today to return S$15.3 million (RM45.9 million) of misappropriated 1MDB funds to Malaysia.

“The fund’s return is a powerful reminder that unless MCA and Umno leaders apologise and repent for aiding and abetting Najib in the 1MDB corruption scandal, there is no future for MCA and Umno.

“Those involved should do so if they want to be accepted as reformed political parties who can play a role in the necessary check-and-balance mechanism in any democratic society,” Lim said in a statement.

He said failure to apologise will only prove that both Umno and MCA are incapable of reform to become an honest and constructive opposition party.

“They will continue to be rejected by the people as in the three recent by-elections in Sungai Kandi, Balakong and Seri Setia,” he said.

He said it was an open secret that ‘cybertroopers’ were employed by both Opposition parties to criticise DAP and Pakatan Harapan leaders for continuing to talk about the 1MDB global kleptocracy.

“Their strategies are destined to fail as the scandal will continue to periodically make international headlines,” he said.

A private Singapore-based law firm Tan, Rajah and Cheah, acting as solicitors for the Malaysian government, 1MDB and SRC International, had earlier said the monies were being transferred to the special 1MDB recovery bank account in Kuala Lumpur after the Singapore State Courts granted a disposal order.