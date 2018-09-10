Kampar’s own version of Disneyland

The upcoming Agacia Castle is modelled after Disney’s iconic Cinderella Castle. — Picture via AgaciaLand’s official website

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Think Kampar only has curry chicken buns, claypot chicken rice, chicken biscuits and fish ball noodles to offer?

Believe it or not, the popular Perak town is home to a Disneyland-like development that will have Disney fans taking a second glance.

Located 15 minutes from Kampar town, Bandar Agacia is home to a row of eye-catching pastel shoplots, known as University Square @ Kampar that resembles the Main Street of Hong Kong’s Disneyland.

The storybook-like European architecture has been a hit with social media users thanks to its highly Instagrammable façade and Disney-themed eateries.

In a report published by The Edge in 2015, the 18-acre commercial hub which was launched in 2012 by developers AgaciaLand features 27 Disney-inspired three-storey shoplots and 13 contemporary three-storey office spaces.

Completing the development’s Disney-inspired theme is the upcoming Agacia Castle that boasts royal blue rooftops and spires, modelled after the iconic Cinderella Castle that visitors of Tokyo Disney Resort and Florida’s Disneyworld cannot miss.

The yet-to-be-completed fairytale castle is said to “invoke both the magic and mystery of real-world castles to provide perfect picture-taking opportunities from nearly every angle”, according to the developer’s official website.