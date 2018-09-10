UN's Bachelet presses for new body on crimes against Myanmar Rohingya

GENEVA, Sept 10 — United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called today for an international mechanism to collect evidence of crimes against Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar including murder and torture, with a view to future prosecution.
Bachelet, in her first speech to the Human Rights Council since taking office on Sept 1, said: "This mechanism would also complement and support the preliminary examination of the ICC (International Criminal Court) Prosecutor.
“I urge the Council to pass a resolution and refer the matter to the General Assembly for its endorsement so that such a mechanism can be established.” — Reuters