Sex predator doctor suspended, minister confirms

Dzulkefly said the inquiry body, comprising MOH and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry members also recommended that a report be lodged to the Malaysian Medical Council to investigate the HOD for professional misconduct. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The independent inquiry body set up to probe alleged sexual misconduct by the head of department (HOD) of a Klang Valley hospital has recommended that the individual in question should be suspended.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the inquiry body, comprising members from the Health Ministry and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, recommended that a report is lodged with the Malaysian Medical Council (MPM) to investigate the HOD for professional misconduct based on provisions under the Medical Act 1971.

He said the ministry will suspend the HOD in order to facilitate further investigations by the relevant authorities.

According to Dzulkefly, the suspension is in line with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

“As to the rumours about transfers of doctors and specialists, please wait for further official statements from the ministry on this matter,” he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also retweeted Dzulkefly’s statement.

Last month, it was reported that house officers were allegedly sexually harassed by an orthopaedic department head at a hospital in the Klang Valley.

A committee was then formed to look into the matter, comprising representatives from the Ministries of Health, and Women, Family and Community Development.