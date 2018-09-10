Lawyers to request High Court to revise seven-day remand on Cradle Fund CEO’s stepsons

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, lawyer for Samirah, the widow of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, is pictured at the Petaling Jaya Majistrate’s Court September 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Lawyers representing the teenage stepsons of murdered Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan would be making an application to the High Court, seeking to revise the one-week remand order granted to police for investigation.

Counsels for the brothers, Hisyam Teh and LS Leonard confirmed the matter when met at the Petaling Jaya court complex today.

“We are applying to the High Court to revise the remand order, and an application will be made as soon as possible,” Hisyam said.

The teenagers’ remand orders will effectively end next Sunday.

“To shorten it or revoke it all together,” Leonard said, adding that the legal team would be meeting the boys’ family to discuss the matter further.

“Because of the holidays, chances are it would only be heard next week. Maybe earliest, Friday,” he added.

Police were granted a seven-day remand order to detain the teenagers, to assist in their stepfather’s murder investigation.

The boys were taken to the Magistrates’ Court at the Petaling Jaya court complex, handcuffed and dressed in lock-up attire.

The boys were picked up from their grandfather’s house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on Saturday.

One of the boys had been detained for questioning last week after a puncture wound was found on the deceased's neck, which is believed to be from an arrow.

Sources told Malay Mail previously that both boys were members of their school's archery club.

Police had arrested their mother Samirah Muzaffar, 43, on September 4. Her first husband, also 43 was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play in the death.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased's room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

On August 14, Samirah had criticised the authorities with regards to their investigation into her second husband's death; she had said then that she and her family were being kept in the dark over the progress of the investigations.