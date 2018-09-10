Cradle CEO’s wife remanded for another three days to aid in murder probe

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, lawyer for Samirah, the widow of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, speaks to reporters outside the Magistrates' Court in Petaling Jaya September 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — Police today obtained an extended three-day remand order to further investigate Samirah Muzaffar, the wife of murdered Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan.

Samirah’s lawyer Hisyam Teh told reporters at the Magistrates’ court here that the police had requested another week to investigate Samirah over her husband’s murder probe, having previously held her for seven days.

Teh said the request was however shot down by Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya, who permitted only three days.

Samirah is scheduled to be released from police custody this Thursday.

“They requested seven days. After hearing arguments, the magistrate said no, three days.

“They wanted to do more investigation and our complaint was that it amounts to interrogation. So, interrogation cannot form the basis for a further remand order,” Hisyam said, referring to the police.

Samirah was brought to the courtroom through a separate passageway, away from the media.

Earlier this morning, Samirah’s friends and relatives staged a demonstration at the court complex to protest the treatment of her two teenage sons who were handcuffed and dressed in the purple and orange colours of lock-up attire during their remand application.

Nazrin’s death on June 14 has been reclassified as murder after a laboratory test showed foul play. He was initially believed to have died from a fire caused by an exploding handphone.

His burnt body was discovered on the top floor of his double-storey semi-detached house in Mutiara Damansara, and traces of petrol were found at the scene. Puncture wounds on his neck have also been found.