MCMC: No mass monitoring of social media, emails

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has refuted claims it apparently monitoring social media and emails.

MCMC acting chairman Datuk Mohd Ali Mohd Nor stressed the commission does not carry out mass monitoring of internet accounts.

“Any investigations into social media postings and enforcement action are carried out as a result of complaints or requests by law enforcement agencies,” he said in a brief statement today.

This follows allegations brought forward by Johor’s crown prince Tunku Sultan Ismail on his Facebook account yesterday, where he claimed he and his father Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar were “being monitored” through their social media pages.

He had claimed the monitoring was being carried out by specific parties using covert intelligence systems, which was apparently revealed to him by officials, whom he did not identify.

The MCMC acting chairman also stressed how the government upholds the right to freedom of speech and privacy within the confines of the law, and that MCMC would assist should there a breach of the law.