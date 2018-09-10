IGP: No one spying on Johor royal family’s social media

Mohamad Fuzi clarified that the Johor Sultan and crown prince's social media pages are not being monitored using covert intelligence systems. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the Johor royal family’s social media accounts are not being monitored.

“In response to Tunku Mahkota Johor’s Facebook statement titled ‘My Father and I Being Monitored’, I would like to clarify to the Johor Palace that no such monitoring is being done.

“I will seek an audience with His Majesty the Johor Sultan to brief him over this matter,” Mohamad Fuzi said in a statement.

Yesterday Johor’s crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in a Facebook posting said he and his father, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, are “being monitored” through their social media pages by certain parties using covert intelligence systems.

He claimed that this was revealed to him by officials, which he did not identify, who approached him saying that the Sultan of Johor and himself are being monitored.

Tunku Ismail, or popularly known as TMJ, also said he was aware of the monitoring system used as the government was also in possession of the device.

He said the device, which is Israeli-made and is used to spy on people and gather intelligence, was also used in the recent pre-election to help in terms of cyber warfare.

“I know the former government used this, but this is supposed to be Malaysia Baru ― it is no place for such practices any longer,” he had posted.