Malaysia Airlines releases Malaysia Day video celebrating Malaysian hospitality

Malaysia Airlines Berhad releases a special video to mark Malaysia Day.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — To mark Malaysia Day on September 16, Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has released a special 4.17-minute video celebrating local hospitality.

The video showcases a social experiment aimed at proving that Malaysia’s unique brand of hospitality is not just found on board the airlines, but is imbued in the hearts of all Malaysians.

The video begins with 20 Malaysians from different walks of life and age groups who are invited to volunteer their time, not knowing what was in store for them, but agreeing to be a part of a special Malaysia Day project.

“The end result of the social experiment proved beyond reasonable doubt that Malaysians are a perfect representation of unity in diversity,” Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail said in a statement.

“As Malaysians, although there are many things that set us apart, we share common values and principles that bind us. This includes prioritising the needs of others above our own. This is Malaysian Hospitality in every sense of the word and what we as Malaysians are best known for.

“Our hospitality is a reflection of the combined values of unity, tolerance and warmth which comes as second nature to all Malaysians regardless of race and religion. These values are also a representation of us as the National Carrier.”

He said that Malaysia Day was a celebration of all 14 states and federal territories of Malaysia coming together as one nation.

“Cutting across multi-racial cultures and beliefs, we are taught from a young age, to be understanding, tolerant and considerate of everyone we meet. These are the intrinsic values that we, as Malaysians practise. This is also what binds us as a nation and unites us in harmony.”