Solicitors say Malaysia to get back RM46m 1MDB, SRC International funds from Singapore

A construction worker talks on the phone in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — The Singapore State Courts have granted disposal orders in respect of monies totalling S$15.3 million (RM45.9 million) that were misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Private law firm Tan, Rajah and Cheah acting as solicitors for the Malaysian government, 1MDB and SRC International, said the monies recovered were in various currencies.

“These monies are being transferred to the special 1MDB recovery bank account in Kuala Lumpur,” the law firm said in a statement.

The firm also said efforts to recover other unlawful misappropriated assets are ongoing.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been charged with criminal breach of trust, money laundering and power abuse in connection with some RM42 million missing from 1MDB former unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

A former close associate, Penang-born Low Taek Jho ― better known as Jho Low ― and his father Tan Sri Larry Low, have also been charged with money laundering in absentia over the scandal.

Warrants of arrest have been issued for both men.