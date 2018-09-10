Deputy home minister’s ex-aide under probe for insulting woman’s modesty

Mazlan advised the public against sharing the CCTV footage of the upskirt incident to avoid jeopardising investigations. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Police are investigating the sacked aide of Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman for insulting a woman’s modesty after he was caught filming up her skirt on CCTV last Saturday.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which can be punished with jail up to a maximum five years, a fine or both.

The suspected voyeur is also being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour, which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Mazlan did not disclose if the aide has been identified or arrested.

He advised the public against sharing the CCTV footage of the upskirt incident to avoid jeopardising investigations, which are still ongoing.

He also urged those with information on the case to contact the investigating officer, Assistant Superintenant Azrizal Khairul Abd Kadir at 019-2769-117 or the Sentul police headquarters at 03-4048-2233.

A short clip about 1.46 minutes long went viral through social media yesterday. It showed a man dressed in a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt moving close to a woman optometrist dressed in a black dress while she was performing a check-up on another man, dressed in a long-sleeved grey shirt.

During the check-up, the blue-shirted man could be seen holding a smartphone in his left hand and putting it below the woman’s black skirt.

The footage also showed the man looking up at the ceiling at certain parts.

Police received a report from the victim, said to be in her 30s, on Saturday after she saw the CCTV footage.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has since publicly disclosed that the man in the CCTV footage was his aide, adding that he sacked the latter within 24 hours of seeing the clip.

The deputy minister expressed disgust and apologised for the incident, saying he does not tolerate nor condone such acts.