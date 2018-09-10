See Jennifer Garner and David Tennant in HBO’s ‘Camping’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming HBO comedy series ‘Camping’ that stars Jennifer Garner and David Tennant among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy series Camping that stars Jennifer Garner and David Tennant.

Garner plays Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, a control freak, who plans a camping trip to celebrate her husband’s (Tennant) 45th birthday. Needless to say, the “meticulously planned trip” goes far from what she anticipated and turns into a weekend that tests marriage and friendships.

Also starring are Juliette Lewis, Ione Skye, Brett Gelman, Arturo del Puerto, Janizca Bravo and Bridget Everett.

The synopsis of the film reads: “To celebrate her husband Walt’s 45th birthday, the obsessively organised and aggressively controlling Kathryn gathers together her meek sister, her holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong — and what was supposed to be a delightful, back-to-nature camping trip quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. The show is written and executive produced by Lena Dunham (creator and star of HBO’s Girls), Jenni Konner (executive producer of HBO’s Girls) and John Riggi, and is based on the British series of the same name created by Julia Davis and produced by Baby Cow Productions.

Camping is set to premiere on HBO on October 14.