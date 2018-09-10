Kin, child activist protest police treatment of Cradle CEO’s stepsons

Demonstrators hold up placards demanding justice for the two stepsons of Nazrin Hassan, who are under a seven-day remand, at the lobby of the Petaling Jaya Majistrate's Court September 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — A group made up of friends, family members and a children’s rights activist today staged a protest at the Petaling Jaya court complex here over what they perceived to be unfair treatment towards the two teenage stepsons of the late Cradle Fund CEO.

Voice of the Children activist Hartini Zainuddin decried the handcuffs and lock-up attire the two boys were made to wear when they were brought to the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for the remand procedure, saying such treatment violated the United Nations’ conduct code for minors.

“There’s no need to humiliate them. I’m here because I heard there were violations,” she said.

She noted that Unicef had made recommendations on the treatment of underaged suspects 12 years ago in a report on juvenile justice.

“If you look at the recommendations made, it was already said: no handcuffs, no prison clothes. They should have changed all that,” she said, referring to the police.

“They are children. There are protections given,” she added.

The over 20 demonstrators held up placards demanding justice for the two teenagers who are under a seven-day remand to help facilitate investigation into the murder of Nazrin Hassan.

The two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on Saturday night. One of the boys had been detained for questioning earlier last week after a puncture wound was found on the deceased's neck, which is believed to be from an arrow.

Sources told Malay Mail previously that both boys were members of their school's archery club.

Police had arrested their mother Samirah Muzaffar, 43, on September 4. Her first husband, also 43 was arrested a day earlier but has since been released.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play in the death.

The police are expected to apply for a remand extension for Samirah today.