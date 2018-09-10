Deputy home minister denies Putrajaya spying on Johor sultan, crown prince

Tunku Ismail said officials, whom he did not identify, approached him saying that the Sultan of Johor and himself are being monitored through their social media posts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Sept 10 — The Pakatan Harapan federal government is not using covert intelligence system to monitor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor and his heir, Tunku Ismail Ibrahim as alleged, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman said.

Azis added that the government is prepared to investigate the matter if such espionage attempts existed in Malaysia, Sinar Harian reported today.

“As far as I know, no such orders were given either from the leadership or any parties in the Pakatan Harapan government.

“If Tunku Ismail is telling the truth, he should inform and provide information on the matter to us or the police,” he told the Malay daily.

In his latest post on his official Facebook page, Tunku Ismail had said the device, which is Israeli-made and is used to spy on people and gather intelligence, was also used in the recent pre-election to help in terms of cyber warfare.

He claimed that this was revealed to him by officials, whom he did not identify, who approached him saying that the Sultan of Johor and himself are being monitored through their social media posts.

Tunku Ismail also said there were cybertroopers planted on websites of JDT and their personal pages such as the Official Sultan Ibrahim and HRH Crown Prince of Johor page.

Sinar Harian also reported Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd saying the police have not received any report related to the claims made by Tunku Ismail on social media to date.

“We have not received any reports lodged by the Johor Palace on the matter,” he was quoted saying.