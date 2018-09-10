Complimentary bus service: Don't discriminate against foreigners — Joseph Paul Maliamauv

SEPTEMBER 10 — Melaka’s Transport, Works and Public Amenities Committee chairman is reported to have stated that staff members of the bus company Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd successfully “sniffed” out foreigners who had been using the bus company’s free services.

This statement reeks of xenophobia and is quite discriminatory. Are foreigners undesirable, dangerous entities who need to be sniffed out like drugs and bombs?

There are essentially four categories of foreigners in Malaysia: Expatriates, tourists, migrant workers and refugees. The ones who are most likely to be adversely affected by the prohibition of free bus services for foreigners are migrant workers and refugees who live in our country and depend on bus services for their transportation needs.

It should be kept in mind that these foreigners are not free-loaders, living on the generosity of the state’s welfare programme. On the other hand, don’t we Malaysians make use of complimentary bus services offered by some cities in other countries when we go there as tourists?

Don’t our government scholarship holders studying in the UK and Europe make use of free schooling and even meals for their children?

Instead of belittling these foreigners, we should remember that they work hard, toiling at dirty, dangerous and difficult jobs that Malaysians are loath to even consider.

Their sweat — and often their blood and broken bones — enable us to live comfortable lives. And yet we want to begrudge them a small benefit which goes a long way to make their lives a little easier.

Let it not be overlooked that the levy that they pay each year is more than what most Malaysians pay as income tax, if at all. Also these foreigners are not exempted from taxes such as the SST which go into government coffers.

It was hoped that the dawn of a New Malaysia under the Pakatan government would herald a more compassionate, caring society. Dare we hope that instead of practising a discriminatory policy towards the poor and marginalised especially those who contribute so much towards our well-being, the Melaka government will adopt a policy that is more inclusive and hospitable that has been a hallmark of Malaysian society.

* Joseph Paul Maliamauv works on issues affecting migrant workers and refugees as a member of Tenaganite, a human rights NGO.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.