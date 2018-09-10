Leicester duo to join England squad for Switzerland friendly

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell after the EPL match with Liverpool at Leicester September 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 10 — England have called up Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray for tomorrow's friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium, the English Football Association said yesterday.

Chilwell and Gray will not travel out to Latvia with the England Under-21s squad today and will join Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the first time.

Leftback Chilwell replaces Luke Shaw, who received a blow to his head in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Spain in their Nations League opener.

Shaw remained at St. George's Park yesterday for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion and will report back to Manchester United today.

Forward Gray could replace United's Marcus Rashford who also picked up a knock against Spain. — Reuters