Selangor displays confident performance, downs Kelantan 4-0

LUMUT, Sept 9 — Selangor’s football squad displayed a confidence performance in their quest for gold in the 19th edition of the Sukan Malaysia (Sukma), thrashing Kelantan 4-0 in the Group D opener at the Royal Navy Stadium here, tonight.

The two first-half goals were scored by Mohd Rusyaidi Rodzi and Muhammad Azizul Baharuddin in the 35th and 37th minutes respectively.

In the second half, Selangor added another two through Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffin’s header in the 75th minute and Shafizi Iqmal Md Khirudin’s strike two minutes later.

Another Group D match at the same venue saw Kedah notch up a 3-0 win over Pahang.

An own goal by Wan Muhammad Akmal Hakim Abdul Wahab just before the end of the first half was a huge blow to Pahang, affecting the confidence of the squad.

As Pahang were still reeling from their first half mishap, Kedah midfielder Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin took full advantage of the situation, scoring a brace in 66th and 69th minutes.

Meanwhile, Group C action at the Parit Buntar Mini Stadium tonight saw Melaka and Sabah held to a 2-2 draw.

Sabah’s Ariusdius Jais scored a brace in the 28th and 53rd minutes, while Melaka’s goals came from Muhammad Nur Azfar Fikri Azhar (‘12) and Muhammad Faizal Talib (‘72).

Tomorrow, Sarawak will meet Negeri Sembilan at the Manjung Municipal Stadium at 4.30 pm, and two-time defending Sukma football champions Perak will meet Perlis at 8.45 pm at the same venue.

Johor will meet Terengganu in a Group B match at 4.30 pm at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Stadium in Tanjung Malim. — Bernama