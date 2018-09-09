Climber goes missing at Gunung Gua Rimau, Johor

JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — A man is believed to have gone missing at Gunung Gua Rimau near Kluang while on a trekking expedition with a group of friends yesterday evening.

Kluang district acting police chief DSP Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said Muhamad Nizam Ahmad Ansar was believed to have lost his way after he was separated from the group while descending at about 5pm.

“After failing in their search for the 29-year-old victim, a report was lodged by a group member at 3.20pm today at the Kampung Gajah police station.

“As it is getting late and due to the weather conditions we will first survey the area,” he said adding that a search and rescue operation could only be mounted early tomorrow morning.

“We can only get to the foot of the mountain via a 12-kilometre route on a four-wheel drive vehicle,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here this evening.

According to preliminary findings all 36 climbers with four guides began their ascend early yesterday morning.

The group started on their descent at 2pm and only realised the victim was not with them three hours later. — Bernama