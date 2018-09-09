Deputy home minister sacks aide caught filming upskirt

An aide for Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has been sacked for filming a woman up her skirt. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — An aide for Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman has lost his job after being caught filming a woman up her skirt while accompanying his boss to an optometry shop here yesterday.

Azis said he was disgusted by what he saw, after a CCTV recording of the incident was given to him, and fired the officer today.

“I have already let him go immediately. I don't tolerate this nonsense,” Aziz told Malay Mail when contacted.

Azis confirmed the incident happened when the aide accompanied him to an optometry centre where he was getting his eyes checked.

