Cops confirm report against deputy minister’s Peeping Tom aide

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s aide filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Iqbal Ikhwandy

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A deputy minister’s aide is under police investigation against an aide of a deputy minister after he was caught filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop here.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy confirmed that police have received a report lodged by the woman in her 30s, but declined to comment further.

It is believed the incident was recorded through a close-circuit television footage while the deputy minister was present for an eye inspection.

MORE TO COME