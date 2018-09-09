Anwar still coy on parliamentary seat for return

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a dinner event at Tanam Putri Jaya in Balakong September 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TAMPIN, Sept 9 — The guessing game continues with PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today saying that he could be contesting a seat in the north, south or middle part of the peninsula for his return to Parliament.

“MPs in these three areas have stated their willingness to make way for me. I will make known my decision in a day or two,” told reporters after attending a PKR Amanat Reformasi event here today.

Also present was Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and state PKR chief Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar said he wanted to be back in Parliament so that he could make a contribution to the august house and also help outgoing PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (his wife) and PKR members.

“Wan Azizah became president when the party was founded in 1999, then to get a hall itself was so difficult not to mention funds.

“But now we are better off because we have a big voice in Parliament, but we must not get carried away. There should not be anyone among us who thinks he can flout his powers, we must watch out for this so that mistakes made by others are not repeated by us,” he said.

Yesterday, while on a roadshow in Sarawak, Anwar had dispelled speculation that he would be contesting either the Pandan or Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat, which are held by Dr Wan Azizah and daughter Nurul Izzah respectively. — Bernama